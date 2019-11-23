Utah food pantries prepare to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Thanksgiving Thursday, preparations are being made at local food pantries around the state. ABC4 News went to one to learn how they’re preparing.

Helping families in need, volunteers at Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry North County have been collecting and organizing all the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner for nearly three months.

“When you think about 450 complete meals for families in need, these really are families who are struggling and who just don’t feel very loved,” said pantry manager Anadine Marshall.

This is the third year the food pantry has been in operation and pantry officials said they have roughly 150 more turkey dinners to hand out this year.

She said Thanksgiving is meant to be a time of thanks and it can be hard for people to feel grateful when they don’t have anything to eat.

But with the meals –

“They see the love of their community and then they can at least soften up a bit to say, ‘You know, I have so many blessings. Look at the beauty around me,’” Marshall said.

Shawnee Campbell shops at the local food pantry. She says she’s a domestic violence survivor, and that she and her children are trying to get back on their feet.

The pantry helps meet their needs.

But when she received a voucher from her child’s school to allow them to have a complete Thanksgiving dinner, it was just what they needed.

“It helps them to not feel different than other children,” Campbell said. “They just get to sit down and enjoy the tradition and the warmth of family and food and not have to think about stress.”

Campbell said she’s grateful for those who have donated food and time to help her family feel loved and welcome. And she encourages others in need to reach out for help.

All 450 Thanksgiving dinners will be handed out at the north county pantry on Monday evening. The dinners will include corn, green beans, chicken broth, yams, cranberry sauce, turkey tin, turkey, potatoes, stuffing, gravy mix, recipe book, cake mix, frosting, and rolls.

While donations for the turkey dinners came from businesses and community members, students at Dry Creek Elementary School pitched in to donate food to the shelter, too.

Raising 3,246 pounds of food at their school food drive within five days, PTA mom, Shandee, said she is proud of the school community for giving.

She said the school’s goal was 500 pounds.

