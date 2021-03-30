Utah Food for Families to distribute food boxes every Tuesday

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The nonprofit organization Utah Food for Families hosted its weekly free food distribution event on Tuesday.

The organization hosts the event every Tuesday and say they have distributed thousands of boxes to families in need so far.

On Tuesday, officials say over 500 boxes were distributed in 2 hours. The boxes were packed with fresh meats, milk, yougurt, cheese, potatoes, vegetables, fruit and so on.

Every box they distribute is free and officials say they will continue to distribute food to families who need it every Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in Taylorville.

Visit their website to learn how to donate.