SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Food, drinks, music, custom cars, and local hot sauce makers — what more can you ask for?

This weekend, Sauce Lake City Fest — Utah’s first hot sauce expo — is slated to bring out the foodie in you.

The festival takes place at Utah State Fairpark and will feature local food manufacturers in the realm of hot sauce, salsa, and BBQ as well as a hot pepper challenge and an arts and crafts market.

Foodies can browse through the numerous hot sauce makers and indulge in the food trucks while watching a lowrider car show.

The festival will feature Chili Beak, Salsa Queen, Tonguespank, Bear River Bottling, Homer’s Hot Sauce, Red Rock Salsa & many more.

“We’ve always been committed to community, which is what we love about doing business in Utah. It’s not the cut-throat attitude, it’s about building bridges,” said Max Born, Owner of Chili Beak and Co-Founder of Sauce Lake City Fest.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m, patrons can opt to participate in the Burn Your Tongue Hot Sauces Challenge.

There will be ten spots open for those who believe they can beat the heat.

A portion of the tickets goes to support Wasatch Community Gardens.

For tickets to the June 18 festivities, click here.