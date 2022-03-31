SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rising food and fuel costs are straining Utah families and putting pressure on Utah’s food pantries, too.

At Utah Food Bank, demand spiked during the pandemic. Ginette Bott thought families would recover, even if the process happened slowly. Instead, she says, inflation happened.

“They were just starting to get on their feet when the inflation numbers started to increase. So now they’re faced with increased gas costs, high day care costs, affordable living is very difficult in the state of Utah,” said Bott, who is president and chief executive officer at Utah Food Bank.

Also, she says, the cost of fuel is impacting the food bank.

“Our biggest expense is transportation. Fuel prices have just sky rocketed. We have about 60 vehicles of all sizes and shapes that are one the road 7 days a week,” added Bott.

For those in need, she encourages them to call 2-1-1.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so with time, money or food.