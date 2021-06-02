Utah Food Bank to provide nearly 200,000 meals to children in need

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Food Bank is launching a program to feed more children in need throughout the state.

The new Summer Food Service Program, sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will extend Utah Food Bank’s Kids Café project by providing free meals to children 18 and under in both “Open Sites” and “Enrolled Programs” in Utah.

Officials at Utah Food Bank state approximately 200,000 meals will be served at 40 sites during the course of the program.

These meals will consist of either breakfast, lunch, or supper depending on the site and will come in the form of individual servings or a non-perishable box of seven breakfasts and seven suppers, according to the Utah Food Bank.

Qualifications for the program are outlined on the Utah Food Bank’s website. A complete list and schedule of summer meal sites can be found here.