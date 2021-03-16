Utah Food Bank to hold ‘Feed Utah’ food drive

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Food Bank is set to kick off its 1st annual “Feed Utah” food drive on Saturday, March 20.

The statewide food drive is expected to help feed more approximately 511,000 Utahns who are currently battling hunger.

According to the Utah Food Bank, 1 in 5 children in Utah are unsure where the next meal is going to come from.

Food bank officials said that social distancing and safety protocols will be enforced at the food drive.

Residents from throughout Utah will be receiving door hangers in the coming days leading up to the food drive.

Officials say that all donations will be given to the Utah Food Bank and its 203 partner agencies across Utah.

Want to help out? Here’s how you can do it:

• Donate financially to Utah Food Bank through the Feed Utah Virtual Food Drive.

• Sign up to volunteer at a food drop-off location

• If your food donation is not picked up at your door, you can take your donation to the nearest drop-off location

• Ask your congregation to participate or serve as a drop-off location – contact julieac@utahfoodbank.org for more information.

• Click HERE to see a list of participating Associated Food Stores locations.

• Help us spread the word on social media – click HERE for our social media toolkit!