Utah first responders head to Louisiana to battle Hurricane Ida

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has sent a team of emergency responders to Louisiana to battle the impending Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida is anticipated to reach the Gulf Coast on Sunday and is currently a Category 4 Storm.

The first responders have arrived safely and are being sent as part of the FEMA White Incident Support program, according to a Facebook post.

The program is meant to support communities when local responders and government agencies are overwhelmed or incapable of managing a natural disaster, according to FEMA.

A map showing the projected path of Hurricane Ida. (Courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA))

The Utah Task Force 1 (UT-TF1) Team are comprised of four members: Mike Ulibarri (Operations Section Chief), Keith Bevan (Planning Section Chief), Keith Plagemann (Deputy Logistics Section Chief), and Embret Fossom (Deputy Plans Chief).

Hurricane Ida will hit Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, marking 16 years since the natural disaster.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered a mandatory evacuation ahead of the hurricane, telling residents to take shelter or leave immediately.

“If you are going to leave, you need to do that now,” Cantrell said.

Early last week, a Utah Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Incident Support Team returned home after traveling to the New England east coast to battle Hurricane Henri, according to a Facebook post.

The New Orleans National Weather Service is warning all residents to take shelter inside and to brace themselves for extreme winds.

An extreme wind warning is in effect for Houma LA, Bayou Cane LA, Estelle LA until 1:30 PM CDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds. Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!. pic.twitter.com/3isy5vhpHe — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

FEMA has been warning residents in the area to take precautionary measures and rely only on official weather and emergency services for safety updates.