Utah First Lady to host Special Olympics soccer event in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah First Lady Abby Cox and Real Salt Lake will host the Special Olympics Utah Unified Soccer tournament and festival. It is the state’s largest-ever Special Olympics event.

Cox established an organization called Show Up which is focused on supporting the growth of the Special Olympics Unified Sports program across Utah schools.

Special Olympics Utah, Real Salt Lake and the Utah High School Activities Association are partnering with Cox and her organization to host the event at Rio Tinto Stadium.

More than 20 teams from around the state will compete for the Unified Soccer state title. The stadium’s University of Utah Health Plaza will feature a free public festival, which will include games, bounce houses, chalk art, more than a dozen school mascots, food trucks, balloon making, awards ceremonies and more.

Other tournament features include the Parade of Athletes, Opening Ceremonies Torch Run and Lighting, the Semifinal Games, Championship Game, and the Awards ceremonies.

The event will take place Saturday October 9th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

The event is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend. For more information, visit the event website here.