Utah First Lady Abby Cox launches new app to support foster families

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Being a foster parent isn’t always easy, which is why in honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month, Utah’s first lady is launching a new app to support foster and kinship families.

The “Foster Friendly” business app — developed by First Lady Abby Cox’s partner organization, America’s Kids Belong — allows businesses the opportunity to give discounts and free services to foster families.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo is the first “Show Up Business Impact Partner” offering a discount in the app: a $49 annual family membership to all foster, relative, and foster-adoptive families in Utah.

Additional businesses are also among the inaugural impact partners, including the Utah Warriors, Cross E Ranch, Paul Mitchell School, and the Malouf Foundation.

“Many people aren’t aware that there is often a personal family financial impact for bringing these sweet foster children into their homes, and Foster Friendly provides an opportunity for Utah’s businesses to ‘Show Up’ in a big way for these special families,” says Cox. “Not everyone can foster a child in need, but everyone can do something to support Utah’s most vulnerable children and those who love them.”

She is calling on all Utah businesses to reach out to become an impact partner by offering a discount or service to Utah’s foster families within the app, which is available to download for iOS and Android users.

Interested in becoming a foster parent? You are invited to contact Utah Foster Care. For mentoring opportunities and family support, reach out to Raise the Future.