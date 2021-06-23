Utah firework sales start Thursday, discharging remains prohibited on state lands

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While numerous Utah cities impose restrictions and bans on fireworks amid widespread drought and high fire danger, firework sales will begin statewide on Thursday, June 24.

The use or discharge of any kind of firework remains prohibited statewide until July 2, and even then, you will not be allowed to fire them off in certain areas.

Among restricted areas are all state-owned lands and unincorporated prive lands.

This is due to current and forecasted weather conditions, in addition to the extreme fire danger in Utah, according to the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Fireworks will continue to be prohibited in these areas until conditions improve.

“Last year there were 65 wildfires caused by fireworks in Utah, multiple of which threatened communities and prompted evacuations,” says State Fire Management Officer, Brett Ostler. “Fuels are critically dry right now and fire potential is significantly higher than previous years. Fireworks aren’t worth the risk this year, the potential for a devastating wildfire to spark is just too high.”

County and state law enforcement officers will enforce all firework regulations and bans, according to officials.

Discharging fireworks outside of the legal dates – including July 2-5, July 22-25, and December 31-January 1 – and violating the Division’s current statewide Fire Restriction Order prohibiting fireworks on all State-owned lands and unincorporated private lands can result in a class B misdemeanor.

Authorities say anyone found to be responsible for starting a wildfire will be held accountable both criminally and civilly.