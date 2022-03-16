UTAH (ABC4) – A couple of Utah firefighters are headed to Texas to help assist with wildfires.

The Lone Peak Fire District said in a Facebook post that wildfire season is starting two and a half months earlier than last year.

“Mid-February through mid-April is the peak of winter/spring fire season,” said Brad Smith, the predictive services department head at Texas A&M Forest Service, a division of Texas A&M AgriLife.

The crew is heading to assist with initial attack on new fires and they are expecting extreme fire behavior and lightning over the next few days.

Lone Peak Fire District wished seasonal wildland firefighters Will Visser, Austin Wilson, and Chris Wilden safe travels.