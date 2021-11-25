Utah firefighters head to California amid high wind storms

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah firefighters are headed to California to battle potential fires on Thursday.

Firefighters from the Lone Peak Fire Department have been dispatched to the Cleveland National Forest located in Southern California. Southern California has been battling a strong gust of Santa Ana winds throughout Thanksgiving day.

Some cities experienced massive power outages on Thanksgiving morning.

As Public Safety Power Shutoffs occur, we will attempt to restore power to customers as soon as it is safe to do so after the weather event ends, and after crews inspect the lines and determine it is safe to re-energize. https://t.co/wo6v2jR8dx pic.twitter.com/WScY4DgEwz — SCE (@SCE) November 25, 2021

As of Thursday, over 218 observation sites are currently under a Red Flag Warning with predicted wind gusts blowing across the southland of speeds ranging from 35-75 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Over 218 observations sites currently in RED FLAG WARNING across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Most locations in red have RH between 3-10 percent with NE wind gusts from 35-75 mph. These #SantaAnaWinds are very strong and dangerous fire conditions exist. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/83phrN64pq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 25, 2021

NWS officials say Santa Ana winds will create many areas of critical fire danger in Southern California and will continue through the weekend.