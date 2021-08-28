Utah firefighters head to California, 7th wildfire mission this year

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah will be sending more firefighters to help battle the raging California wildfires on Sunday morning.
The deployment will be the seventh Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) mission this year, according to the Utah Division of Emergency Management.
The task force will be hailing from four different fire departments — Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, and Sandy.
Firefighters, support personnel, and fire apparatus will make up the departing task force.
Fire personnel will be deployed for about 16 days – 14 days of work plus travel – as part of the EMAC, which is a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.
Just a few weeks ago, 22 Utah firefighters were sent to battle the Dixie Fire. This task force will be returning home and be replaced by the current mission leaving on Sunday.
Earlier this month, Utah sent firefighting task forces to help battle blazes in Montana and Oregon.
All Utah firefighters will be working in conjunction with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).
“Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need,” officials say. “Utah has not yet needed to request another state’s aid under EMAC, but the system exists if we ever need to.”