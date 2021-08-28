Utah firefighters head to California, 7th wildfire mission this year

Cal Fire firefighters battle the Dixie Fire near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah will be sending more firefighters to help battle the raging California wildfires on Sunday morning.

The deployment will be the seventh Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) mission this year, according to the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

The task force will be hailing from four different fire departments — Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, and Sandy.

Firefighters, support personnel, and fire apparatus will make up the departing task force.

Utah Task Force preparing to deploy for California’s Dixie Fire on August 9, 2021. (Courtesy of West Valley Fire Department)

A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif., that was impacted by the Dixie Fire Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The U.S. Forest Service said Friday it’s operating in crisis mode, fully deploying firefighters and maxing out its support system as wildfires continue to break out across the U.S. West. The agency says it has more than twice the number of firefighters working on the ground than at this point a year ago, and is facing “critical resources limitations.” An estimated 6,170 firefighters alone are battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California, the largest of 100 large fires burning in 14 states, with dozens more burning in western Canada. It has destroyed more than 1,000 structures in the northern Sierra Nevada. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, a firefighter battles the Dixie Fire as it jumps Highway 395, south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. Wildfire managers are often asked why firefighters simply don’t put out the flames to save their homes and the valuable forests surrounding them. It’s not that simple, wildfire managers say, and the reasons are many, some of them decades in the making. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Northern Sonoma County Fire District firefighters Erik Padilla, right, and Joe Young extinguish hot spots while protecting Lake Almanor West homes from the Dixie Fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. They work out of the Geyserville Fire Station. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie fire jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region threatens to spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

An orphaned bear cub struggles to survive as it walks alone along a mountain road impacted by the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Thousands of Northern California homes remain threatened by the nation’s largest wildfire and officials warn the danger of new blazes erupting across the West is high because of unstable weather. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Fire personnel will be deployed for about 16 days – 14 days of work plus travel – as part of the EMAC, which is a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.

Just a few weeks ago, 22 Utah firefighters were sent to battle the Dixie Fire. This task force will be returning home and be replaced by the current mission leaving on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Utah sent firefighting task forces to help battle blazes in Montana and Oregon.

All Utah firefighters will be working in conjunction with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

“Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need,” officials say. “Utah has not yet needed to request another state’s aid under EMAC, but the system exists if we ever need to.”