Utah firefighters get purple manicures aiding girl in crash

This Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, photo released by the North Davis Fire District shows Chief Allen Hadley, left, and Cpt. Kevin Lloyd In Clearfield, Utah. The two Utah firefighters are receiving praise after they found a creative way to keep a young girl calm at the scene of a car accident. North Davis Fire District Fire Chief Mark Becraft said the firefighters let a young girl paint their nails after she and her mother were in a car accident Saturday. Chief Hadley and Cpt. Lloyd checked on the crying and screaming girl while medics evaluated her mother. Nobody was seriously injured. (Charlotte Coyle/North Davis Fire District via AP)

CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) — Two Utah firefighters responding to a car crash left the scene with purple manicures after calming a young girl upset over the collision.

North Davis Fire District Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd checked on the crying and screaming girl while medics evaluated her mother.

The two dads, both fathers of young girls, soothed the upset girl by allowing her to paint their nails after the car accident Saturday in the northern Utah city of Clearfield.

The North Davis Fire District is praising the firefighters for their quick thinking.

“This is how amazing our firefighters are,” the district wrote.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash.

