Utah firefighters deliver Christmas to 65 families in need

DAMMERON VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A father’s spirit of giving and a daughter’s tragic loss has led to fire departments across the state banding together to deliver Christmas to dozens of families in need.

On a chilly night in Dammeron Valley just days before Dec. 25, EMT and firefighter Krystle Lake alongside a fire crew gathered heaping piles of gifts and loaded them into a fire truck with Santa in the passenger seat, making their way with lights and sirens to a waiting family in need.

“My dad is with us on the fire engine,” Lake tells ABC4 News. “He always found a way to light up the world, and now we’re hoping to bright a little light and cheer to these families.”

Lake established the non-profit The Angel Tree Project in 2014 in honor of her father Kurtis Lake, who served the southern Utah community as a firefighter for 26 years before he passed away suddenly from a heart attack less than two weeks before Christmas.

“Growing up in Santa Clara, my dad was known as Mr. Griswold,” Lake says. “He used to decorate our house like the Griswold’s. He’d match our power bill and spend that money on families in need for Christmas.”

Krystle, who is currently serving the Central Fire Department, received a call in December of 2014 to respond to a 52-year-old male who was unconscious. Lake discovered she would be one of the first responders on scene of her father’s death, ultimately saying goodbye to him at the hospital after 50 minutes of CPR with no changes.

“We had so many people in the community come together and be a part of everything that he was that we were able to create the Angel Tree Project in his honor,” Lake says. “It started with one Christmas tree at the Santa Clara Fire Department and has expanded to 17 fire, EMS, and police stations across the state.”

In 2020, The Angel Tree Project is bringing aid to 65 families, including 30 in southern Utah. Lake says the goal is to give them a “hand up, not a hand out,” allowing them to celebrate the holiday without the strain of financial burden while providing financial aid in the form of gift cards to help them in the future. One family in Dammeron Valley received more than $2,000 worth of gift cards in addition to wrapped gifts.

“It’s been a very difficult year for all of us with the pandemic, but some were hit harder than others,” Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Chet Barnes says. “Now we’re able to give them a hand up and a wonderful Christmas, coming together with the community.”

The participating cities include St. George, Santa Clara, Ivins, Washington City, Hurricane, New Harmony, Enterprise, Dammeron Valley, Brookside, Gunlock, Central, Veyo, Richfield, Salina, Hanksville, South Jordan, and Draper.

Watch the full story on ABC4 at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.