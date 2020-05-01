Utah Fire Info warns drivers warming weather can start wildfires

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Utah Fire Info are warning Utah drivers to “Do your part to prevent wildfires this summer.”
The weather is warming up which means the vegetation along travel corridors is drying out and will be more susceptible to ignition.
Utah Fire Info advises drivers to check your tires, breaks and chains before you hit the road.
