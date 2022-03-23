UTAH (ABC4) – Crews from the Lone Peak Fire Department in Highland are helping fight the Big L fire in Texas.

As well as crews from Weber Fire and the Bureau of Land Management have boots inground assisting crews there.

Chris Willden of Lone Peak Fire says they’ve been in Texas since March 18 on what’s a severity assignment, that’s where states with massive fires will call for help from other states and agencies to have members in place and ready to work.

He says the Big L fire is about 85% contained but they’re nowhere out of the clear yet and fire danger in Texas is supposed to increase this weekend.

He says it burned under 11,000 acres in about 15 hours, Willden says they’ve been in Texas for under a week, ironically as the state is dealing with the aftermath of tornadoes.

Crews from Lone Peak and Weber fire say there’s a strong possibility they may get tasked with some of those relief efforts like “cutting up some of the trees and things like that, we’re just really excited for the opportunity to be out here came a lot sooner than we anticipated” says Willden.

Chris Delaney, state fire management officer with Bureau of Land Management says “we’ve had at least 2 engines out for the last 30 days and we’re just swapping crews.”

While March seems early for wildfires in any capacity, Delaney says recently crews are seeing more year-round wildfires throughout the country and in Utah. “In 2021, we didn’t have one month where there wasn’t at least one wildfire,” says Delaney.

Fortunately, so far in 2022, that hasn’t been the case, but fire crews are beginning to see an uptick in wildfire activity.

Delaney tells ABC4 the opportunity to answer the call now to help in other states could pay off in a big way during Utah’s wildfire season when local crews will need backup.

Chris Willden of Lone Peak says they’ve planned for a ​14-day assignment but if conditions worsen it could extend their time by a week being away from their families, “I’ve got a 4-year-old boy at home and an 11-year-old little girl, she’ll be 11 tomorrow “says Willden.

As they continue their deployment, crews say they are grateful for the support back home for when they must go out to protect citizens from dangerous wildfires.