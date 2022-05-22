SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire agencies across the Salt Lake Valley hosted a Wildland Community Day on Saturday to teach all about fire safety.

Fire officials say to prepare what they call defensible space around your homes, this being a key step to avoiding wildfires spreading to your home.

Officials say this even applies to people in urban areas.

Small vacant lots or fields with trees and weeds could ignite, putting your house in danger.

It’s also urged to make sure you know your city’s evacuation route, in the event of a large fire happening in your community.