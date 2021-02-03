Utah finally receives snow, will it be enough to pull the state out of ‘exceptional drought conditions’?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is finally receiving some much-needed snow. Utah’s dear friend Mother Nature took her sweet time this winter delivering moisture.

“We are currently in an unprecedented drought that we haven’t seen nor felt since drought monitoring began in 1999,” ABC4 Meteorologist Adam Carroll shares.

Even with Wednesday’s snow, Utah’s drought conditions remain dire.

“Seventy percent of the state is under exceptional drought conditions, the worst it can be,” Carroll shares. “Salt Lake City has received just 9.9 inches of snow this winter. Normally, we would be around 35 inches in early February.”

Currently, Utah has received 2.16 inches of precipitation since the water year began on October 1, the second driest start ever. “Normally, we would be just over 5 inches of precipitation in early February,” Carroll adds.

Though Utah mountains have received some snow this year, Utah’s snowpack numbers are bleak and well below normal.

According to Carroll, the snowpack is one of the primary variables that helps improve a drought but also provides the necessary water in our lakes and reservoirs to get us through another dry summer season.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation Cottonwood Canyons, Tractions Laws are in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons during Wednesday’s snow.

UDOT officials took to social media Wednesday alerting drivers of the traction law saying “The #TractionLaw is now in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Please have your traction devices on today before heading up and be prepared for all conditions.”

#RoadWeatherAlert 🚨The #TractionLaw is now in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Please have your traction devices on today before heading up and be prepared for all conditions.🚨@UDOTTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/iVtC3Uhyxk — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 3, 2021

When Utah receives snow, it is often likely traction laws will go into effect. According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) website, UDOT can restrict the use of certain roadways between October 1 and April 30, or at any point when necessary to keep drivers safe due to roadway conditions.

The law requires all semis to have chains, and two-wheel cars must have chains and snow tires to travel in the canyons. There are exceptions for vehicles that are properly outfitted.

The laws also require all-wheel and four-wheel-drive vehicles to have two mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake tires. Two-wheel drive vehicles must have four mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake to travel through the canyons.

Traction devices such as steel-link chains, snow socks, tire studs are also acceptable for all-wheel drive vehicles, four-wheel-drive vehicles, and two-wheel-drive vehicles. Radial tires must be equipped with traction devices.

All commercial vehicles must have chains on at least four of the drive tires before driving on restricted roadways.

UDOT officials say these precautions are required to keep Utah’s canyons safe.

