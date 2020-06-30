Utah filmmaker’s documentary explores the history of institutional racism in America

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – A Utah filmmaker is making national news for his locally produced documentary “THE UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH.”

Filmmaker Loki Mulholland joined ABC4’s Midday news to discuss the shocking reality he learned while exploring the history of institutional racism in America.

Mulholland said the project originally started out as being a deep dive into America’s history with racism, but it soon turned into something beyond just a historical analysis.

The film documents the evolution of institutional racism in America through Mulholland’s family history as slave owners in the pre-Civil War South. Mulholland is the son of civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland.

He formed the Joan Trumpauer Mulholland foundation in 2014 to honor his mother. The organization is designed to end racism through education.

The film was released in 2017 and since then has won the 2018 Rocky Mountain Regional Emmy Award and five Best Documentary awards. Amazon Prime is currently featuring “THE UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH” on its Black Lives Matter channel.

For more information on the local, award-winning documentary, visit the foundation’s website at JoanTrumpauerMulholland.org.