SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Folks gathered over the weekend at Utah’s first-ever fungi festival.

The organizer says interest in mushrooms is absolutely booming – from using mushrooms for composting in gardens, to the use of mushrooms as super foods, to the growing interest in micro dosing psilocybin, or, “magic mushrooms.”

Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in some mushrooms, and it can induce a mind-altering state.

Jme Bonfiglio of the Utah Fungi Festival states, “There is just a big shift, I feel, in the community here in Utah. And as Utah has been progressing, it’s bringing more of that curiosity, right? Education. People are wanting to know more.”

Some research shows psilocybin can relieve depression and other mental health conditions.

But the use of it here in Utah, is still illegal.