UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah FBI employee was arrested on four counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Police say that on June 17, 2022, TCSO received a report of a possible sex offense case involving several female children.

A woman reported that she was approached by her nine-year-old daughter on June 8, who wanted to tell her something that was “very uncomfortable.”

The victim stated that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect while at his home in Stansbury Park, Tooele County — the assault was reported to have happened two years prior, in 2020.

The suspect has been identified as 65-year-old Robert Alexander Smith in this case.

After being approached by her daughter, the woman reportedly went to her 17-year-old step-daughter, her 14-year-old daughter, her 14-year-old step-daughter, and her 12-year-old daughter and asked them if anything inappropriate had occurred between them and the suspect.

The mother reported that each daughter became emotional and “started crying,” according to a statement of probable cause.

Forensic interviews, conducted by the local Children’s Advocacy Center where the family currently lives, were conducted with each child. All interviews were audio and video recorded, police say.

The statement of probable cause goes on to describe how Smith would sexually abuse the five children.

On August 24 at around 5:10 p.m., Smith was contacted at his home in Tooele County. He reportedly did not want to speak with law enforcement regarding the incident.

Smith was placed into custody and transported to the Tooele County Jail, where he was booked on the following charges: