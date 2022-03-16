OREM, Utah (ABC4) – As Utahns, we take pride in our communities throughout the Beehive State.

Thus, we often find ourselves supporting local businesses, brands, and restaurants. As of March 16, a father-son duo offers a chance to support a new — and rather luxurious — local spot.

Locals of Utah, Jarom Bettinger, and his father turned partner, Jeff Bettinger, have opened their first Hand & Stone spa in Orem last weekend located at 325 E University Pkwy Suite B.

The pair first learned of the Hand & Stone franchise when searching for a spa that offered exceptional services as well as affordable prices. Jarom, who has a passion for self-care, was immediately sold on the brand after indulging in one of their massages and facials. Throughout his time in Utah, Bettinger has formed a strong connection with his community and found himself eager to share his love for health and wellness with his neighbors. From there, he and his father partnered with Hand & Stone to bring the brand to their community.

“It’s rare to find businesses that are dedicated to helping others take care of themselves without spending a fortune, and I always felt there must be a better way,” said Bettinger. “Hand & Stone offers guests an accessible, satisfying spa experience that will have you feeling refreshed, relaxed, and rejuvenated- all at an affordable price. Through Hand & Stone, I’m given the opportunity to deliver a reliable wellness option to the community I know and love. I couldn’t be more excited for our future here in Orem.”

The new spa offers reasonably priced, professional massage, facial, and hair removal services. Both men’s and women’s options are included. Massages range from the classics, like Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, and Deep Tissue to more niche services such as Oncology and Prenatal.

Hand & Stone of Utah is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information on the spa’s services or to schedule an appointment, click here.