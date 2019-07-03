Utah father says school district, police department withheld information in ‘pink’ case

PARK CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah father filed a lawsuit against Park City School District and the Park City Police Department alleging that they withheld information that put his sons in danger resulting in one son’s death.

Robert Ainsworth’s two of his sons, ages 13 and 15, ingested the synthetic opioid U-47700 or “Pink.” His 13-year-old son, a student at Treasure Mountain Junior High School, died of an overdose in September 2016.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday claims that the school district and police department knew about the small group of children who had acquired the “highly dangerous” substance.

School employees and police had the “duty to protect these children by advising Robert that his minor sons were in mortal danger,” according to the lawsuit.

Ainsworth claims the district “intentionally concealed” key facts about Pink from him and instructed others to follow suit.

The alleged withheld details include:

How toxic and dangerous Pink was How potentially fatal Pink was when ingested That several children at Park City High School and Treasure Mountain Junior High were friends and associates of Ainsworth’s sons were known or suspected to be users and dealers of Pink There was a high probability that Ainsworth’s sons had access to or possession of Pink Any child who ingested the substance was in imminent danger of death

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman released the following statement:

“While Park City has no comment on a lawsuit which has not been served on the City, as Mayor I give my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these children and my support to the men and women of the Park City Police Department who are tasked with the heavy burden as first responders to these tragedies. In this matter, we’ve had no reason but to be proud of the manner in which they assisted our families and community, and while we’ve had no prior indication of claims against the department, we will evaluate and respond accordingly in due course.”

