Utah family mourns mother killed in Waco, Texas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah family is morning the loss of their mother who suffered a violent death in Waco, Texas.

Police say 51-year-old Griselda Lorena Martinez was killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

“She did not deserve this, she was taken from our lives in a violent way,” says daughter Angela Gonzalez. “She was kidnapped, shot at her workplace, at the parking lot to be specific.”

ABC4 News sister station Fox44 in Waco reached out to Jessup Housing CEO David Jessup. He confirmed both Martinez and her alleged killer worked for him, adding, “It’s unfortunate this happened outside of work.”

Gonzalez says her mother ended a relationship with the man over the winter and he didn’t take no for an answer.

She says police told them they found, “rose peddles, candles, and photos of her all over like, this is an obsession this is a sick, a sick obsession that they found in his home once the SWAT team went in.”

Griselda Lorena Martinez with family

Martinez moved to Waco to own property and live her best life.

While in Utah, she owned a restaurant called Taqueria El Rey de Oros in Murray.

Her family says she also worked at the University of Utah Health where she told her children she had some of her most rewarding work.

Daughter Alondra Diaz tells us, “She treated them as a human and she made them feel welcome and warm.”

A GoFundMe is set up to help the family with funeral expenses. Martinez wished she could be buried next to her father in Mexico.

In addition to Martinez’s family, she’s leaving behind her dog Rockie. He’s on his way to Utah to be cared for.

“Words can’t describe how angry we are, but then we have these emotions on the side because she didn’t deserve that,” Gonzalez says.