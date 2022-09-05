BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah (ABC4) – A family of five from Utah County experienced non-life threatening injuries after a high-speed crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Wendover Fire Department conducted an investigation about 10 miles northeast of Wendover, Utah.

After the investigation, authorities determined a 2022 Tesla, occupied by the family, was traveling over 100 mph on the salt flats. Officials say the family collided with an earthen berm with very little braking.

Authorities say the seatbelts and airbags helped reduce injuries and all five occupants were transported to the University of Utah hospital.