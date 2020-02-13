Utah family fighting for coverage of life-saving treatment finally relieved by approval

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah family has been fighting their health insurance company for several months in an effort to get them to pay for their child’s life-saving treatment.

It took seven months for Ethan Bruns’ health insurance provider, Aetna, to cover his life-saving treatment for atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Ethan Bruns is a two in a million kind of person, as he is one of two per million people living with AHUS, according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases.

“I have a genetic mutation and that my white blood cells attack my red blood cells,” Ethan Bruns said. “They clogged my kidney and basically shut down my entire system.”

“Our lives depend on this drug every 14 days. Our calendars are scheduled for 14 days,” said Anne Bruns, Ethan’s mother. “When our girls do dance, when we do activities, when we do vacations. Everything is scheduled around this medicine.”

Living with AHUS for the last seven years requires Ethan Bruns to take specific medication twice a day and life-saving treatments at Primary Children’s Hospital every two weeks.

“That’s just been my life. Just going on and on, getting hooked up to an IV,” Ethan Bruns said.

But since July 2019 when Anne Bruns’ company switched health insurance providers, the family said they constantly struggled to get Aetna to pay for Ethan Bruns’ treatments.

“For them to all of a sudden deny it, it literally felt like they gave him 14 days to live,” Anne Bruns said.

Letter after letter, Aetna continued to deny Ethan Bruns’ treatment.

“They’re just adding more stress on a family every time they deny a charge and a claim and a service,” Anne Bruns said. “We look at it as we pay benefits every month to help. And when you’re not getting helped, it’s really frustrating.”

In February, Aetna approved it.

“I think when they finally were pushed hard enough, they started to help us. Which it shouldn’t have to get to that point,” Anne Bruns said.

Playing games as a family rather than spending hours on the phone, the Brunses are grateful things are resolved. However, they recognize not every family is as fortunate.

“I often hear parents say that the worst part about rare diseases is the insurance company,” Anne Bruns said. “It doesn’t even come down to the diagnosis or things like that, but it’s dealing with that. And that shouldn’t be the case.”

ABC4 News reached out to Aetna for comment and have not received a response. This story will be updated if one becomes available.

What others are clicking on: