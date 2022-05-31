UTAH (ABC4) – The families of two Utah high school students have filed lawsuits against House Bill 11, which prohibits transgender girls from competing in school sports.

The law bans transgender girls from participating in high school girl sports teams regardless of their “medical care or individual circumstances.”

The announcement, which was made by the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said the families are represented by the ACLU of Utah, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and the firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati.

The families have elected to proceed anonymously to protect the identities of the girls involved. One girl is a 16-year-old junior in high school who wants to play volleyball and a 13-year-old girl who wants to swim.

“This law bans transgender girls from competing with other girls in every sport, at every grade level, and regardless of each girl’s individual circumstances,” said Justice Christine Durham, former Chief Justice of the Utah Supreme Court and senior of counsel at Wilson Sonsini. “It cannot survive constitutional scrutiny and it endangers transgender children.”

By singling out transgender girls for disfavored treatment, the children and their families allege HB 11 violates multiple provisions of the Utah Constitution.

In March, the Utah legislature voted to override Governor Cox’s veto on House Bill 11.