Utah experienced job growth of over 200% since the start of the pandemic

(ABC4)- CareerBuilder released their October job market report for Utah, saying that job growth in the state increased significantly since the start of the pandemic.

Overall, the site says job postings across the nation have reached nearly three times their pre-pandemic levels. According to their analysis of the state, the number of available jobs in Utah increased 264% since March 2020.

The biggest increases in jobs have been in transportation and healthcare, according to CareerBuilder’s analysis. The increases are due to “late state pandemic issues like an overburdened healthcare system and damaged supply chains.”

The report also says education and protective services have also seen big increases. Education has seen an increase of 1,741.8% increase in job postings. Compared to September 2020 when just over 3,300 jobs were listed, September 2021 had 51,018 jobs listed.

Protective services saw just above 8,900 job listings in September 2020. A year later, it saw 28,839 new job listings.

Another trend taking place is more employers offering work-from-home options with a possible sign-on bonus. The amount of jobs that offered the option to work from home has quadrupled since November 2020 and sign-on bonuses saw their peak in July of this year. CareerBuilder says half of the jobs posted on the site mentioned the bonus which continues to remain popular.

In October, The site listed the top 20 small and mid-sized U.S. cities for jobs. Salt Lake City came in at three.