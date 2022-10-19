BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Garland Elementary School teacher has been arrested for child sexual abuse after an officer with the Tremonton Garland Police Department received a report of the abuse from the Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS).

On September 9, 2022, an officer received the report from DCFS regarding possible child abuse between 59-year-old Patrick Green and a female juvenile student.

A forensic victim interview was reportedly conducted and during the interview, police say the student disclosed that on multiple occasions, Green would “stand behind [her] and would take her hand” and have her touch him inappropriately.

A probable cause affidavit states that a second female juvenile victim came forward during the course of police investigation, who also alleged that Green had touched her inappropriately.

A letter sent to parents by the Box Elder School District regarding Green’s termination of employment and alleged sexual abuse states:

Dear Garland Elementary Parents and Families, As many of you may have been aware, Box Elder School District (BESD) received a report of employee misconduct by Mr. Patrick Green on September 9, 2022. Immediate action was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and Mr. Green was placed on administrative leave. Per state law and district policy regarding suspected child abuse, DCFS was contacted and the investigation was turned over to the proper authorities to engage in a thorough investigation by law enforcement. For the past five weeks, Mr. Green has remained on administrative leave while BESD cooperated with the investigation held by Tremonton/Garland Police Department. As a result of the confirmation of improper conduct by the Police Department, BESD administration terminated employment of the teacher involved. This was the first report received by the school or district of sexual abuse involving Mr. Green. Pursuant to State Code, Mr. Green’s conduct has been reported to the State Board of Education and Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission (UPPAC). It remains a priority at Garland Elementary to ensure the safety of our students. We will continue to support students and teachers through this difficult time. A replacement teacher was hired during the investigation and will continue as the teacher of record through the end of the school year. We would like to recommend that as parents become aware of additional, pertinent information regarding this case, that it be reported directly to the Tremonton/Garland Police Department at 435-257-7577 or 435-257-3131. Thank you, Mark Johnson, Principal of Garland Elementary Steve Carlsen, Superintendent of Box Elder School District Keith Mecham, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Heidi Jo West, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools

Green is now facing four First-Degree Felony charges of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child.