Utah elected leaders react to protests in Salt Lake City and Washington D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Several Utah leaders from both sides of the aisle have come out to publicly condemn the protests at the U.S. Capitol which turned violent Wednesday evening.

Protests are also underway at the Utah State Capitol, but have remained peaceful so far. An ABC4 News crew at the Capitol reported seeing armed protestors arrive at the protests just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Utah is an open-carry state.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee took to social media saying “Congress was elected to govern. We need to get back on the floor and gavel in the Senate as soon as possible.”

“Whether we get back in the chamber or convene in a different location, the Senate should continue the work of the American people immediately. This outrage cannot be allowed to disrupt that work for a minute longer,” Sen. Lee shares. “The violence at the United States Capitol is completely unacceptable. It is time for the protesters to disperse. My staff and I are safe. We are working to finish our constitutional duty to finish counting votes today. God bless the Capitol Police keeping us all safe.”

Rep. John Curtis says he and his staff are safe. “It’s totally inappropriate what’s happening here at the Capitol. This is not who we are, we’re better than this. My plea is that we use all our influence to tone this down & return to reasonable debate,” Curtis said.

In a tweet addressing the protests at the U.S. Capitol, Utah senator, and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney said, in part, “We must not be intimidated or prevented from fulfilling our constitutional duty. I urge my colleagues to move forward with completing the electoral count, to refrain from further objections, and to unanimously affirm the legitimacy of the presidential election.”

Supporters of President Trump heckled Romney on a flight from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. after he publicly criticized the President’s questioning of the 2020 election results on multiple occasions.

Rep. Burgess Owens, who was recently elected after a highly publicized race against incumbent Ben McAdams, said “My team and I are safe and beyond grateful for the service of Capitol Police. I am deeply saddened by what is happening right now. Americans are better than this. Senseless violence is NEVER okay. We have to do better.”

Rep. Chris Stewart shared his reaction to the protest on Twitter, saying, “Watching & hearing what’s going on here continues to make me sick & angry. I’ve spent my life in the military & serving my country in Congress. I understand people’s fears & frustrations over the election. But nothing excuses this behavior. Its selfish & destructive. Stop it now!”

The Utah Republican Party also released the following statement on the events on Wednesday afternoon,

““A hallmark of our democratic republic is the peaceful transition of power. What occurred today

as Congress convened to count the electoral votes submitted by the states from the 2020 election

is unacceptable. The Utah Republican Party condemns this intrusion into our electoral process.

Our Constitution protects the right to peacefully protest, and to engage in vigorous debates over

politics and ideas, but violence or destruction in any form are an affront to who we are as

Americans.”

On his second full day on the job, Governor Spencer Cox faced a national crisis: a protest in Washington that evolved into the United States capital building being broken into.

The newly elected Utah governor delivered his message via video to the state from the historic Governor’s mansion.

Governor Cox said he was “deeply troubled” by the events in Washington today and asked Utahns to be an example for the nation in speaking out against the violence.

He pointed out that protesting is a critical piece of American history, enshrined in our constitution, but encouraged people to peaceably assemble.

He asked Utahns to do their part and reminded the state that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and we will come out of this stronger.