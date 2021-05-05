Utah Education Association excited Dr. Biden will visit Salt Lake middle school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Authorities are working to secure Glendale Middle School in Salt Lake City in preparation for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s arrival.

Dr. Biden, a community college instructor who is very passionate about education, will meet with educators during her inaugural trip to Utah as First Lady.

The Salt Lake School District says the First Lady chose to visit Glendale Middle School, a Title I school, because a majority of the student body comes from a minority or low-income household.

The district says she will meet with two after-school programs to thank the students and staff for their resiliency over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding education is a priority for the Biden administration right now as it works to pass the American Families Plan, which allocates $109 billion for free tuition at community colleges, and billions more for improving access to higher education for low- and middle-class families.

Regardless of policy, the Utah Education Association is excited to have an educator in the white house.

“Dr. Biden, with her time in education and actually a member of the National Education Association the Utah Education Association, is affiliated with NEA. It’s great and really exciting to have her here and recognizing the work Utah teachers do,” President James Tobler tells ABC4.

After Dr. Biden’s visit to Glendale Middle, she will recognize health care workers at a “Cinco de Mayo” vaccine pop-up clinic at Jordan Park in Salt Lake.

Dr. Biden will also visit Las Vegas and Colorado as part of her western U.S. tour.