Utah DWR stock over 8.2 million fish during 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocked more than 8.2 million fish throughout the state in 2020 in an effort to enhance fishing and boost native fish populations.

DWR says they stocked 8,241,139 fish into 626 local waterbodies – a total of 1,170,330 pounds of fish.

Stocking fish has been happening in the Beehive State for more than a century, starting in 1871. According to DWR, fish were transported from other states by train and were stocked into lakes along the train route at first.

In 1897, Utah opened its first hatcheries and started raising trout locally.

“These original hatcheries were really impounded streams where we put fry that we got from the federal government,” says Craig Schaugaard, DWR Aquatic Section assistant chief over hatcheries. “We opened our first traditional fish hatchery — where we produced our own eggs and used raceways like we have today — in Murray in 1899.”

Since then, the DWR has expanded its fish hatchery operations, resulting in 13 facilities now open across Utah.

The majority of the fish stocked last year, 7,043,305 to be exact, came from these DWR hatcheries. The remaining fish were transported from various hatcheries across the U.S., including other hatcheries in Utah as well as Arkansas and Nebraska.

Two federal hatcheries in Utah also provided some of the total.

“Our hatcheries are important because they provide the majority of the fish we stock in the state,” Schaugaard says. “Stocking is a crucial management tool that we use to provide Utahns with the numbers and species of fish that they desire. Stocking fish helps ensure that the public has a great fishing experience.”

In 2020, DWR says they stocked 21 different fish species, including nine different cutthroat trout groups and five separate strains of rainbow trout. It also includes channel catfish, largemouth bass, black crappie, grass carp, wipers, and bluegill from Arkansas and Utah as well as Arctic grayling raised from eggs received from Wyoming and tiger muskie from Nebraska.

According to DWR, its hatcheries produce multiple strains of some species and some of the fish are sterile. Producing sterile fish is important management tool that helps control fish populations in various waterbodies.

Several native species were also stocked in 2020, including Virgin River chub, bonytail chub, and June sucker.

In recent years, June suckers have made an impressive recovery due to conservation efforts. They were proposed for downlisting in 2019. The final rule reclassifying June suckers from endangered to threatened was published at the beginning of the new year. The reclassification takes effect Feb. 3.