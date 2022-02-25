PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officers are offering rewards in the search for those who killed and left three deer to waste in Carbon County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received reports on Dec. 9, 2021 about two doe deer and one buck deer found dead on Porphyry Bench near Price.

DWR says the two deer were shot with a .22-caliber firearm and the meat was left to waste. Officials say a 4×4 buck deer was also found near the same area and officials believe it may have been killed by the same suspects.

After investigating, DWR believes the shootings happened sometime late Dec. 8 or early morning on Dec. 9.

“Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife,” says DWR. “In 2021, officers confirmed 1,153 animals were illegally killed valued over $610,000.”

If anyone has information about the deer killings, please contact DWR Conservation Officer Justin Brimhall at (435) 820-6445. Rewards are available and callers can remain confidential.

You can also report cases to the DWR in the following ways: