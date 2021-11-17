CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has acquired an 8,107-acre property in the northern portion of the state thanks to funding from its partners. Officials already have plans for using the property.

On Tuesday, the DWR was named as the winning bid during an auction of the Cinnamon Creek property in Cache and Weber counties. Located west of Ant Flat Road, the expansive property had a minimum acceptable price of $19 million, according to Utah’s Trust Lands Administration.

The property was previously owned by the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration. The DWR leases public hunting and fishing access to lands like this.

Through the help of several partners committing significant funding, the DWR was able to claim the winning bid on the Cinnamon Creek property. Those assisting in the purchase include the Mule Deer Foundation, Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, the State of Utah, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The Cinnamon Creek property provides important public access for hunting, angling, and other wildlife-related recreation in northern Utah in an area that is mostly private land,” says DWR Assistant Director Mike Canning. “It also contains important habitat for elk, mule deer, moose, greater sage-grouse, and sharp tailed-grouse. In addition, Cinnamon Creek contains a genetically pure Bonneville cutthroat trout population. We will manage the area as a wildlife management area to continue providing crucial habitat for wildlife and will also continue to allow access for hunting and fishing.”

According to DWR, this is the 193rd wildlife management area in Utah. It will not only provide areas for hunting and fishing but help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on private property. It will also provide important winter ranges and feeding grounds for many wildlife species, including big game.

“We are extremely grateful to all the conservation groups who also realized the significance of this property for wildlife and the public, and contributed funds to allow us to purchase it,” Canning says. “We also appreciate the support of the Utah Legislature — including Rep. Casey Snider, whose district includes this property — throughout this process. It would not have been possible without the contributions and support of our many partners. We are thrilled to have preserved another area for wildlife and wildlife-related recreation.”

You can see a map of the property here.