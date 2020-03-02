Utah duo busted after listing stolen $10k guitar for sale online

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were arrested after police said they stole a $10,000 guitar then tried to sell it online.

Andrew Liston, 32 and Angelica Roberts, 32, are both facing second-degree felony theft charges after being observed stealing the guitar and being caught by detectives who arranged to purchase the guitar after it was listing for sale.

The detectives arranged to purchase the guitar at a hotel and units from the Organized Crime & Bike Units stopped the suspects on their way.

The guitar has been returned to it’s owner, according to police. Liston told police they were trying to sell the guitar to pay for rent.

