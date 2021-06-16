Utah driver’s licenses getting new design: Here’s what yours will look like

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Your Utah driver’s license is about to get a newer – and safer – look.

A statewide implementation of a new, more secure driver’s license and identification card design is now underway, according to the Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division.

Officials say the new design advances fraud protection measures, compared to the old design, and improves the security of the physical license.

New design for Utah driver’s license (ABC4)

New design for Utah driver’s license. The vertical version is for drivers who are younger than 21. (ABC4)

Some notable changes include replacing the Capitol building with Angels Landing in Zion National Park, adding the Delicate Arch in ‘Utah,’ and adding a new code – ‘JS69’ in the above photo – to the card.

The change comes just over a week before the mobile driver’s license and identification card pilot program is scheduled to begin in Utah.