PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A suspected DUI driver tried to foil Utah troopers in a recent car chase but winter weather became his greatest enemy.

“ARE YOU TRYING TO LOSE ME?” asks UHP in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says a suspected DUI driver led troopers on a car chase along wintry road conditions.

The suspect tried to shake UHP off their tail by driving up a mountainous area, thinking the snow would provide a worthy obstacle.

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

UHP says the suspect underestimated troopers’ vehicles, which are all equipped with four-wheel drive.

Instead, the suspect found his vehicle stuck in the snowy conditions and was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

“This week Trooper Withers proved just how valuable knowing your vehicle and your limits really is,” says UHP.