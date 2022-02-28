BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is hospitalized after crashing into a cow in Box Elder County.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-102 near milepost 14 on Sunday night around 7:30 p.m.

The male driver was heading westbound on the highway when he struck the cow.

Authorities say the cow did not survive the impact and was killed at the scene.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The driver was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown and UHP is still investigating the events leading up to the deadly crash. Officials are looking into how the cow arrived at the roadway and whether other factors may have come into play.