UTAH (ABC4) – Sometimes people don’t get the message the first time around.

That certainly was the case with one Utah driver, who was stopped twice within ten minutes by Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) for driving over 105 miles per hour.

The first encounter with the driver happened on I-15 in Juab County near milepost 213 around 6:43 p.m. on July 13, when the driver was stopped after traveling at a staggering 111 miles per hour.

A UHP trooper cited the driver for reckless driving and sent him on his way.

But just ten minutes later, the driver was stopped again.

This traffic stop happened at milepost 217 on I-15, where the same driver was caught speeding over 105 miles per hour, and he was again cited for reckless driving.

Under a new Utah law that went into effect on May 4, any Utah driver caught traveling at speeds over 105 miles per hour can be charged with reckless driving.

Courtesy of UHP

The law also shows that anyone caught driving over 100 miles per hour will have their fine increased by 150%.

“We have talked about this law since it has gone into effect but do you know the penalty? As an adult, if you are charged with this at least twice in a 12-month period your driver’s license goes into automatic review and could be suspended,” UHP explains in a Facebook post.

“For our younger drivers all it takes is ONE time for your license to go into review,” the post adds.

Since 2020, UHP has issued close to 12,000 citations to drivers who were caught at extreme speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

“Slow down, nothing is worth risking your life or putting others in danger so you can get somewhere just a few minutes faster,” says UHP.