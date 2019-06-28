Utah Domestic Violence Coalition calls ‘victim blaming’ surrounding Mackenzie Lueck’s disappearance ‘unacceptable’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Was Mackenzie Lueck living a double life as a sugar baby? A private investigator purportedly found the missing university of Utah student’s profile on SeekingArrangement.com.

The website links young women looking for relationships with wealthy older men – known as sugar daddies.

On what appears to be her profile she writes:

“Let’s go on an adventure and get dirty. I am seeking a relationship that is mutually beneficial.“

“Why does it matter that she’s on certain dating apps or she has certain preferences in her life?” Jenn Oxborrow, Executive Director, Utah Domestic Violence Coalition asked rhetorically.

Oxborrow says the victim blaming needs to stop and the focus should solely be on Lueck’s safety and wellbeing.

“Even if someone is engaging in really dangerous behavior, or behavior you, yourself wouldn’t engage in, it doesn’t mean that that gives someone the right to hurt them.”

Lueck has been missing since June 17. After landing at Salt Lake International Airport, police say she took a Lyft to a park in North Salt Lake. Salt Lake police say Lueck got out of the Lyft and met up with someone else. She hasn’t been heard from since.

The domestic violence coalition uses what’s called a Lethality Assessment Program, which is a tool designed to determine, identify and reduce risks.

Some of the signs of an abusive relationship include a partner who

Tells you that you can never do anything right

Shows extreme jealousy of your friends and time spent away

Keeps you or discourages you from seeing friends or family members

Insults, demeans or shames you with put-downs

Controls every penny spent in the household

Takes your money or refuses to give you money for necessary expenses

Looks at you or acts in ways that scare you

Controls who you see, where you go, or what you do

Prevents you from making your own decisions

Tells you that you are a bad parent or threatens to harm or take away your children

Prevents you from working or attending school

Destroys your property or threatens to hurt or kill your pets

Intimidates you with guns, knives or other weapons

Pressures you to have sex when you don’t want to or do things sexually you’re not comfortable with

Pressures you to use drugs or alcohol

Oxborrow says the missing UofU student meets a number of high-risk factors on the above list.

“It doesn’t seem like this is typical behavior from her. She has completely left her life. She has cut off contact with people who are essential to her. These are big red flags that someone’s in danger and someone is being kept against their will.”

If you or anyone you know is in a dangerous situation call the Domestic Violence Coalition. Free and confidential help is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

