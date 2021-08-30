Utah doctors say COVID-19 is ‘burning through our community’

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – COVID-19 is causing more concerns the night before Governor Spencer Cox holds his coronavirus press conference.

“It’s burning through our community,” says Intermountain Healthcare Critical Care Dr. Dixie Harris. “Delta is in our community, and it is everywhere.”

Dr. Harris is going on six days straight, keeping people alive who are batting COVID-19.

“Many of the patients say you know, ‘I was in this,’ ‘I went to this party but tried to stay away from people. We were mostly outside and I still got it.’ And then they’ll say, ‘everybody who was at that party got this virus.’ So it is very infectious,” she says.

Many of the patients Intermountain Hospital is seeing are coming by air.

“And we are having patients flown in from other hospitals, of patients on ventilators, and almost all of these patients have not been vaccinated, and I think that’s the scariest thing for me is that we have more and more cases,” Dr. Harris adds. “We’re still losing the battle in the ICU with many of these patients. And so, it’s just heart-wrenching that I see families go through this over and over.”

The Salt Lake County Health Department, reporting one child under the age of 4 in the ICU on a ventilator.

Canyons School District, Jordan School District, and charter schools reporting most of the school cases.

The county states 48 percent of all student cases come from elementary schools.

Jordan School District’s Sandra Riesgraf tells ABC4:

“Jordan is working very closely with the Salt Lake County Health Department – we are in constant contact with them, on a daily basis. Student safety is a top priority. We are following best practices in cleaning and sanitization in our schools and buildings. Many of the safety practices we found to be successful last year, continue to be implemented. Some of our schools are continuing to add extra lunch periods to help keep students socially distanced during that time. We are following the county health department’s recommendations as well.“

Dr. Harris says seeing the COVID-19 battles on the frontlines with her medical staff is taxing and tiring. Adding, “So my recommendation is we all be aware of this, wear our masks; do our best to protect ourselves; even if we don’t become sick with this virus we could infect somebody whose not able to protect themselves with the vaccines or who has some sort of immunocompromised.”