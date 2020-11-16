Utah doctor says going back to the basics of good hygiene ‘works well in schools’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s schools continue to transition learning styles because of COVID-19 cases in the classroom, and an Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital doctor hopes people will take part in helping to flatten the curve.

With thousands of Utahns testing positive – daily – for COVID-19 in recent weeks, public health officials have noted that students are contributing to the rise in cases.

Monday, the Utah Department of Health reports nearly 2,500 students and teachers – in K-12 schools – have test positive for the virus in the last two weeks.

“So, are we doing enough? The numbers would suggest we’re not,” said Dr. Neal Davis, a pediatrician and medical director of pediatric community-based care at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

While data suggests people are not doing enough to limit the virus’ spread, Davis said he knows Utahns can do it — despite pandemic fatigue.

“The good news is that we’ve done it before. We can do this, we can get through this and kids are resilient,” he said.

While Utah schools are taking additional safety precautions, Davis said social distancing, hand washing, and the wearing of face masks needs to continue.

“There is data immerging that those things really do work well in schools,” he said, “and that some of the bigger challenges tend to be related to some of the social interactions outside of school.”

Davis told ABC4 News he recognizes the challenge school districts are faced with to ensure the safety of staff, teachers, and students.

“Lunchtime is a challenge, as it gets cooler, kids are indoors,” Davis said. “These are things schools are thinking about.”

And he encourages Utahns to show their support.

“This is a time to support the schools, and let’s really buckle down and do what they’re saying and be really consistent with the things they’re putting in place,” Davis said.