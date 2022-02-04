Utah doctor heads to Beijing to help U.S. Ski Team

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah doctor is heading to Beijing to help U.S. Olympians with the free ski team which is based out of Park City.

Dr. Andrew Cooper tells ABC4 that this is not his first Olympics – this is actually his third.

Dr. Cooper is an Orthopedist at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center and has been to the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018.

As a Doctor for the free ski team, Cooper finds himself busy all year. The team along with Cooper travel to the Southern hemisphere in the summer.

“Their training all year and this tends to be an accumulation of all that training and intensity. It kind of ramps up and then there’s the qualifying, but it’s been busy this year,” Cooper said.

The doctor calls this a unique year with COVID but his main goal is to keep the athletes healthy and if there’s an injury or medical condition, he helps by coordinating that with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) – who run the medical clinics.

When it comes to the free ski team, they do a lot of tricks in the air and land on hard surfaces so they see a lot of knees and shoulder injuries, some fractures.

“My anxiety level when I stand at the bottom of these events is pretty high, just knowing what could go wrong, but their amazing athletes, those twist and turns can have a lot of energy if they land wrong but they tend to pull it off,” Dr. Cooper says.

Dr. Cooper says he’ll be tested daily as part of the many COVID protocols that are put in place in Beijing.