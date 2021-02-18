Utah Division of Wildlife seek suspects who poached deer and removed antlers, rewards available

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources need help to find those involved in poaching two mature deer bucks.

The incident happened in late January on the Fillmore-Oak Creek limited entry deer unit in south-central Utah.

Whoever killed the deer reportedly hacked off their antlers and tried to hide the animals under woodpiles in what officials think was an attempt by the suspects to avoid detection.

DWR officer Stetson West says he investigated the scene near Clay Springs Road in Millard County where he found evidence that a rifle was used to shoot and kill both bucks.

Both sets of antlers had been removed, and the remainder of the carcasses were left to waste. Officials say the cape had been removed from one of the carcasses, indicating it may have been taken to a taxidermist.

Every year, Utah conservation officers say they conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2020, officers confirmed more than 1,000 illegally killed animals valued at more than $379,000.

Anyone with information about this incident, the illegal killing of protected wildlife in Utah, or any other wildlife-related crime is encouraged to call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 800-662-3337. Additional ways to share information with officers are available at https://wildlife.utah.gov/report-a-poacher.html.

Officials say rewards are available and requests for confidentiality will be respected.