Utah dispatcher arrested for possession of child porn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former Utah dispatcher has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued in Utah for 34-year-old Rex Long’s arrest.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on July 29 on the warrant from the U.S. Marshals office in Alabama.

Long was an employee with VECC, the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center, a dispatch agency serving emergency responders across Salt Lake County.

VECC Director Scott Ruf released the following statement Tuesday, saying, “Rex Long was employed by VECC from February 22, 2021, to July 29th, 2021. We have no further information regarding his arrest and refer any inquiries to the US Marshals Service.”

Additional details were not immediately available.