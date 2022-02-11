Utah Deputy killed in fatal Alabama crash

by: Kiah Armstrong

RUSSEL COUNTY, Ala (ABC4) – A Sevier County Deputy has died following a car crash Thursday night in Alabama.

Sergeant Adrian Hillin was with his wife, and youngest son when the crash happened. The three were out of town attending a military graduation for their oldest son, a Facebook post says.

Sgt Adrian Hillin began his law enforcement career with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2000 where he had an assignment in the jail. He was then assigned to patrol in 2003 then later promoted to Sergeant in February, 2009.

A statement from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says:

“He loved interdiction and had good success. We offer our sincere condolences to the Hillin and Roberts families. We want to thank our brothers and sisters in blue in Alabama. We will release further details as we get them.”

