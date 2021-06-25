Utah departments merge to improve state-wide social and health services

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Leaders from the Utah Department of Human Services and the Utah Department of Health are visiting every county in the state to improve social and health services in local communities.

The tour kicked off this week in St. George, where officials are listening to employees and community partners.

This comes after the Department of Human Services is consolidating with the state Health Department after a law passed last legislative session, officially bringing the two departments together to ensure Utahns get the services they need as the state continues to grow.

The law goes into effect in July of 2022.

“Some of them are financial challenges for the resources that need to come to our communities down here and also what services are available to best meet the needs of this community. And that’s really what the listening tour is about,” says Tracy Gruber, the executive director for the Utah Department of Human Services.

On Friday, officials are visiting Richfield and will head to communities north from there. They’re encouraging residents to reach out with suggestions on what services they would like to see improvement on.