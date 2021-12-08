Utah Department Of Transportation prepares for wintry weather

UTAH (ABC4) – Getting ready to tackle the snow takes a lot more than just simply starting up the snowplows. Utah Department of Transportation Public Relations Director John Gleason said the department’s 600+ plow operators train all year round.

UDOT also meets with meteorologists regularly so they can plan ahead. In fact, Gleason said around this time of year, the meetings with meteorologists happen daily.

“It’s made us much more efficient, and it’s made us be able to battle and fight these storms with all of our abilities,” said Gleason.

Gleason said overall staffing is in good shape except for the Salt Lake County area. He said they’re short a few employees, but this shouldn’t affect overall service.

“We’ll be able to move crews and resources to any of those areas with vacancy so that we can ensure coverage,” said Gleason.

While the weather has been mild, Gleason said that is also the main challenge this storm will bring.

“We forget how to drive sometimes. And so it’s a reminder to all of us just pay attention, put down the distractions, slow down and give yourself plenty of room to break,” said Gleason.