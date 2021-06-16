Utah Department of Corrections to resume in-person visits

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Corrections has announced that in-person visits will resume at the Utah State Prison and Central Utah Correctional Facility starting June 18.

In March 2020, all in-person visits to Utah’s prisons were suspended and supplemented with 10 free 15-minute phone calls a week.

According to department officials, each inmate will be allowed one 40-minute visit or one 30-minute tablet visit per month.

These visits must be scheduled in advance and will require all visitors to follow normal visiting requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

Here are the requirements:

Will need to be 18 and above

Live in the same household (must be verified)

Must not have been out of the country in the last 30 days

Must not have been around anyone with COVID-19 for the last 14 days

Must have a temperature less than 100 degrees when arriving on prison property

Must wear a mask

No physical contact between inmates and visitors will be permitted

Only two visitors will be allowed at a time in order to “facilitate a safe visiting process,” the Utah Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Anyone with questions about the visiting process is asked to contact the department at 801-576-7013